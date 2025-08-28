//VECA Principal receives Willie the Wildcat Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Early College Academy Principal Ms. Walker receives Willie the Wildcat Award from Valdosta City Schools.

Release:

Congratulations to Ms. Walker, Principal of Valdosta Early College Academy!

At this month’s District Leadership Team Meeting, she was honored with the Willie the Wildcat Award by Mr. Moody. This recognition is given to someone who demonstrates outstanding participation, energy, and commitment throughout the session — and Ms. Walker did just that!

Her passion, leadership, and dedication to students and staff are what make her an incredible Wildcat leader. Thank you, Ms. Walker, for always going above and beyond and showing us all what it means to BelieVe in the V!