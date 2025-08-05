//VCS releases Personal Electronic Device Policy for grades K-12

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases information on the Personal Electronic Device Policy for grades K-12.

Release:

Cell Phones & Electronic Devices

Student use of personal electronic and communication devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablet computers, smart watches, e-readers, headphones, earbuds, listening devices, wearable technology, and other similar personal electronic devices with the functionalities such as wireless communication, internet access, messaging, video recording, gaming, social media access or data transmission is not permitted during the school day/school hours. All aforementioned and similar devices must remain in a secure location (book bag, assigned locker, etc.) with the student at all times during the school day. Devices must not be accessed while on school premises during the school day/school hours. This restriction includes, but is not limited to: classrooms, restrooms, cafeterias, media centers, gymnasiums, hallways, school grounds etc. Principal permission is required for any deviation from this policy, and the principal reserves the right to modify this restriction at any time. Any student found in violation of this policy shall be subject to progressive disciplinary consequences as outlined below. In extraordinary circumstances, the superintendent or his designee may approve exceptions for students whose educational plan explicitly mandates the use of the device to fulfill the requirements of the respective program or plan. (IEP, 504, Medical). Schools are not held liable for damaged, lost or stolen devices.

Disposition:

● 1st Offense: Written warning and notification to parent/guardian. The device(s) is held in the office for pick-up at the end of the day (no earlier than 3:00 pm) by the parent/guardian.

● 2nd Offense: 2 days ISS and device(s) held in the office for pick-up at the end of the day (no earlier than 3:00 pm) by parent or guardian.

● 3rd Offense: 2 days OSS and device(s) held in the office for pick-up at the end of the day (no earlier than 3:00 pm) by parent or guardian.

● 4th Offense: 5 days OSS and device(s) held in the office for pick-up at the end of the day (no earlier than 3:00 pm) by parent or guardian.

● 5th Offense: 10 days OSS and device(s) held in the office for pick-up at the end of the day (no earlier than 3:00 pm) by parent or guardian. After the 5th offense, students will be banned from bringing an electronic device of any kind for the remainder of the school year.

Refusal to relinquish device(s): If a student refuses to relinquish device to administrator, teacher, or staff member upon being found in violation of this policy or during the course of an investigation, the student may be suspended 3-5 days OSS.

The Valdosta Board of Education, it agents and employees, shall not be responsible to any person or entity for any cost or expense whatsoever related to, arising out of, or in any way connected with any electronic communication device itself, or the confiscation thereof from any student, while acting in a good faith belief that this rule has been violated. This shall include but is not limited to any cost or expense assessed by the communication service carrier against the owner for use or possession of the device; use or not-use of the device; any unpaid charges for possession or use of the device, late charges, penalties, or interest; together with any cost or expense for loss of or damage to the device after confiscation.