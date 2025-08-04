//VCS releases FAQ’s list about school transportation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases a frequently asked questions list about VCS transportation for the 2025-2026 school year.

Release:

Need to register for school bus transportation?

We’ve got answers to your most common questions — including what to do if you haven’t received confirmation or don’t know your child’s student ID.

How do I register my child for bus transportation?

Register in BusPlanner by completing the form (click here).

I have registered in BusPlanner, but why have I not received a confirmation reply?

It takes 3-5 business days for our Transportation Department to reply to applicants. We have had more than 2,500 applicants for the upcoming year, so we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

Will my child be picked up if I have not received a response?

YES! All students that have registered and have not been denied are guaranteed to be picked up on the first day of school, August 1, 2025.

What if I do not know my child’s Student ID number?

If your child is a returning student , ask them if they know the number they enter at the lunchroom or to check out a book. This is your student’s ID number. It can also be found on an old report card or in the Parent Portal.

, ask them if they know the number they enter at the lunchroom or to check out a book. This is your student’s ID number. It can also be found on an old report card or in the Parent Portal. If your child will be a new student in the 2025-26 school year, you must first register at your school. Your school will provide a student ID number.

What if my application is denied due to my address not being updated in Infinite Campus?

You must update your address at your child’s school.

If you have moved addresses, but your child will attend the same school , bring a current utility bill (electric, water, gas, internet, or cable) and it must include your name, the date, your address, and the company’s name – No Disconnection Notices.

, bring a current utility bill (electric, water, gas, internet, or cable) and it must include your name, the date, your address, and the company’s name – No Disconnection Notices. If you have moved addresses and your child will be switching schools, you must bring a current utility bill to your child’s new school and complete the change of address form (click here).

What if my application was denied due to entering a different drop off address from the pick up address?

Your pick up and drop off address must be the same. The only exception is for the Boys & Girls club. To qualify for transportation to Boys & Girls Club, you must already be registered with that organization.

How do I access my child’s bus stop, bus number, and pick-up/drop off time?

You can access all of this information online at vcs.mybusplanner.com

How can I track my child’s bus?