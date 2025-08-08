//VCS Parental/Student Acknowledgement Form available online

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VCS notifies parents that the 2025-2026 Parental/Student Acknowledgement Form available is online.

Release:

The 2025-2026 Parental/Student Acknowledgement Form is located in the back of the Code of Student Conduct booklet. If your student’s form has not been returned, please complete the electronic version by August 15:

Submit the form here

Complete one form per enrolled student.

This form confirms your review of student conduct guidelines and related permissions.

Optional Student Insurance

Valdosta City Schools is pleased to offer information to families interested in purchasing voluntary student insurance.

Learn more and enroll online:

K12 Student Insurance