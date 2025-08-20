//VCS launches District Reading Competition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Schools launches the District Reading Competition for the Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools is excited to launch our District Reading Competition beginning Tuesday, September 2, 2025!

Elementary Schools will compete against each other, while our Middle & High Schools battle it out in their own division. The schools with the most books read will be crowned champions—and of course, earn bragging rights across Wildcat Nation!

Literacy is the key to success, and this competition is all about showing Vision, Values, and Victory through the power of reading. Together, we can build a community of lifelong learners—one book at a time!

Let’s cheer on our Wildcats as they turn the pages toward victory!