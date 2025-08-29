//VCS Communications Specialists named July Coin of Victory recipient

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Communications Specialist Candacey Griffin was recently named July Coin of Victory recipient.

Congratulations to Candacey Griffin, VCS Communications Specialist, for being recognized as the July recipient of the Coin of Victory during our Summer Leadership Retreat!

This summer, Mrs. Griffin launched the #BeatTheSummerSlide initiative, creating a series of fun, inspiring, and impactful social media reels and messages. She also promoted Wildcat season ticket sales, back-to-school excitement, and collaborated with students, alumni, staff, administrators, and community partners to make every message shine.

Her creativity, collaboration, and dedication to telling the Wildcat story embody the #3VWay and prove she truly #BelieVesintheV.