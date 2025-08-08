//VCS Class of 2029 officially committed with new tradition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Class of 2029 participated in a new tradition to be officially committed to the V.



Two powerful moments. One bold commitment.

The Class of 2029 made their mark by forming the V — a new tradition that symbolizes where their journey begins and where it will end: graduation at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

With the banner signed by every student — and proudly held by VCS Superintendent Dr. Lockhart and VHS Principal Dr. Marshall — this class has officially committed to the V.