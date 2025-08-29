//VCS awarded 21st CCLC grant for $3.5M for afterschool programs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools was awarded the first-ever 21st Century Community Learning Center grant totaling $3.5 million.

Release:

On July 29, 2025, VCS was awarded its first-ever 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) grant — a $3.5 million investment over five years that will fund afterschool programs with tutoring, enrichment, and hands-on learning to help students thrive. The Valdosta City Schools Foundation will serve as the district’s nonprofit partner for the grant, helping to ensure strong program implementation and sustainability.

This incredible achievement was made possible through the vision and hard work of Dr. Terrie Lockhart, who led the grant application process earlier this year. In recognition of her efforts, Dr. Lockhart was honored with the August Coin of Victory.

Programs will launch at:

J.L. Lomax Elementary

S.L. Mason Elementary

W.G. Nunn Elementary

J.L. Newbern Middle

Valdosta High School

Thank you, Dr. Lockhart, for BelieVing in the V and opening new doors of opportunity for Valdosta City Schools!