//VCS announces students to receive free breakfast, lunch

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch every day and at every school.

Big News for Wildcat Families!

In the 2025–2026 school year, ALL Valdosta City Schools students will receive FREE breakfast and lunch—every day, at every school!

Thanks to our participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), there’s no need to fill out meal applications this year. It’s one more way we’re making things easier for families—while ensuring every student has access to nutritious meals that fuel learning and growth.

Healthy bodies help power strong minds—and when we all have what we need to succeed, we BelieVe in the V even more.

Students may still bring money for extra items like chips, bottled water, or à la carte snacks.

We can’t wait to serve up a great year—starting with a full plate. Let’s eat, Wildcats!