//VCS announces early dismissal for VHS Homecoming Parade

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces early dismissal for the annual Valdosta High School Homecoming Parade.

Release:

Get ready for the annual VHS Homecoming Parade on Friday, August 29, 2025!

Before the fun begins, please note the early dismissal times so everyone can join us for this fantastic community event!

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Early Dismissal: *Check with your school for specific details

Valdosta High School – 12:00 p.m.

VECA – 12:00 p.m.

VCS School of Scholars – 12:00 p.m.

Elementary Schools – 12:30 p.m.

Middle Schools – 1:00 p.m.

Parade Start: 3:30 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade will head north on Patterson Street, crossing over E. College Street, E. Moore Street, Alden Avenue, Park Avenue, Woodrow Wilson Drive, Cowart Avenue, and Pendleton Drive.

Come join us for an afternoon of candy, cheering, and celebrating our amazing VCS community! See you there!