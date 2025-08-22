//VCS 2025 Convocation theme is BelieVe in the V

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools kicked off the new school year with the year’s Convocation theme BelieVe in the V.

Release:

On July 29, every school and department in Valdosta City Schools came together under one roof to kick off the new school year in true Wildcat style.

This year’s Convocation theme — BelieVe in the V — set the tone for an inspiring morning featuring guest speaker Dr. Manny Scott, the Presentation of Colors by VHS Naval Jr. ROTC, and the proud presence of our Valdosta Board of Education.

A special thank you to Calissia Singleton with Sacred Events for donating the beautiful balloon displays that made our celebration shine.

Here’s to a year full of believing, achieving, and Wildcat pride!