//Valdosta Wildcats Team Store now open

The Valdosta City Schools Athletics announces that the Wildcats Team Store is now open to order your favorite Wildcat gear online.

Gear up and support VCS Athletics — the store will stay open 30 days and close but will reopen every 30 days.

Order your favorite Wildcat gear online, pay with a debit or credit card, and get it shipped directly to your door in 5–6 days.

New gear will drop regularly, so check back each round!

Every purchase supports Valdosta City Schools Athletics!

Click the link to shop now: bsnteamsports.com/shop/UbdHWgS5wM

Let’s rep the Wildcats with pride!