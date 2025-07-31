//VCS Transportation Department now fully staffed

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that the Transportation Department is now fully staffed for the new school year.

Release:

We’re proud to share some truly exciting news: Our Transportation Department is now fully staffed — every seat filled, every route covered.

This may not make headlines everywhere, but in Valdosta, it matters. It means students can count on a safe, familiar face to greet them each morning. It means parents have one less worry. And it means our drivers — the first to see our students each day — are exactly where they’re needed most.

This is the result of quiet dedication, steady leadership, and a team that shows up day after day for the right reasons.

This is how we live #The3VWay.

This is why we continue to BelieVe in the V.