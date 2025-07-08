//VCS Teacher of the Year attends Georgia conference

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 2024-2025 Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year recently attended the Georgia Teacher of the Year Conference.

Release:

Our 2024–2025 Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Stacy Evans, recently attended the Georgia Teacher of the Year Conference. When asked about the experience, she shared the following reflection:

“The Georgia Teacher of the Year Conference was an incredible experience and an opportunity to connect with other District Teachers of the Year from every corner of the state. During the conference, we shared ideas about teaching, discussed ways to encourage fellow teachers, and established connections with teachers who can serve as resources for help. The conference concluded with the Gala, where Dr. Richard Woods, the State Superintendent, recognized each DTOTY on stage.

It truly is an honor to #TeachinThePeach and represent Valdosta City Schools as Teacher of the Year. The connections I have made with teachers from around the state and within the district will have a lasting impact on my life.”