//VCS, Second Harvest to host Water Down The Summer Slide event

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools and Second Harvest of South Georgia will host the Water Down The Summer Slide event for the whole family.

Join us Monday, July 21 from 10AM–12PM at the Unity Park Amphitheater (301 E Central Ave) for a FREE, fun-filled event for the whole family!

Storytelling

Music

Free snacks from Second Harvest of South Georgia

Face painting

The W.O.W. Bus

Splash pad fun

Plus, special guests Mayor Scott Matheson and Dr. Sheila Thomas will be stopping by!

Let’s beat the summer slide together — through reading, fun, and community!