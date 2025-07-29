//VCS leaders attends District Leadership Retreat for 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VCS leaders recently attended the District Leadership Retreat to view the Strategic Plan for 2025-2030.

Day 1 of the District Leadership Retreat reminded us why we lead — and who we lead for.

Dr. Lockhart set the tone for the future by unveiling our Strategic Plan 2025–2030 — a plan rooted in vision, guided by values, and aimed toward victory. It’s not just a roadmap. It’s a promise.

Letishia Jones from GLISI and Chris Clark from the Georgia Chamber challenged us to think beyond today. They reminded us that real leadership starts with people, purpose, and belief — belief in our students, our schools, and one another.

This year, we’re leaning all the way into that belief.

Because when we BelieVe in the V, we honor every student’s potential, every educator’s passion, and every community member’s partnership.

Together, we’re walking #The3VWay

Vision for what’s possible

Values that guide every decision

Victory that uplifts every Wildcat

A heartfelt thank you to our incredible sponsors for this retreat: JCI Contractors, Synovus, Get, Centegix, Parrish Construction Group, Rutland Low Voltage Systems, Inc., Altman and Barrett Architects, Ecovasive, and School Dog.