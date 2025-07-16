//VCS Kindergarten Registration event a huge success

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that the Kindergarten Registration event was a huge success for future Wildcats.

Release:

Last week’s Kindergarten Registration event was a huge success – thanks to our incredible staff and community vendors who showed up and showed out for our future Wildcats!

If you haven’t registered your child for the 2025-26 school year, it’s not too late!

Visit our Back-to-School page for everything you need – from registration info to school supply lists for all grade levels.

www.gocats.org/page/back-to-school