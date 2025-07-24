//VCS educators, staff attend Canva & AI Training

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City School educators and staff recently attended the Canva & AI Training at the VCS Professional Learning Center.

Release:

Last week, educators and staff — including members of our central office team — came together at the VCS Professional Learning Center for a Canva & AI Training.

They weren’t required to be there.

They voluntarily came to grow their skills and strengthen their impact.

Their goal? To better serve our students in the year ahead.

This is the heart of Valdosta City Schools — dedicated professionals who never stop learning, never stop growing, and never stop believing in what’s possible.

Because they #BelieVeInTheV