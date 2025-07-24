//Skillet to perform last Wild Adventures LIVE! series concert

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park announces Christian Rock band Skillet will perform the last concert from the LIVE! series.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will have its last concert from the Wild Adventures LIVE! series on Saturday, August 2, with Christian Rock band Skillet.

After nearly three decades, eleven albums, and thousands of shows worldwide, Skillet play louder, fight harder, and sound more rebellious than ever. Now, the multiplatinum chart-topping two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated global hard rock quartet deliver an insurgent, infectious, and inimitable body of work with their twelfth full-length offering and first-ever independent album, Revolution. Revolution has only extended Skillet’s formidable legacy. As of 2024, the band have received two GRAMMY® Award nominations, picked up a Billboard Music Award, and landed three albums in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Selling over 22 million units worldwide, they have notched multiplatinum, platinum, or gold RIAA certifications for a total of 12 singles and four full-length albums. Not to mention, they have regularly attracted 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, boasting “one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time” with the 5x-platinum “Monster.” Their presence has impressively surged throughout popular culture with syncs by WWE, Marvel, ESPN, and NFL in addition to coverage from USA Today, The New York Times, and more. As a live force of nature, they have touched down on four continents and in 26 countries, packing arenas everywhere from the Middle East to Russia. Even with all of this history in the rearview, Revolution feels like a new beginning for Skillet.

“We are thrilled to have Skillet close out our Wild Adventures LIVE! series,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “They bring such an energy to the stage that our concertgoers will surely enjoy.”

The show is set for Saturday, August 2, at 8 p.m. General Concert Admission is included free with a 2025 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats at a discount in advance. Guests without a 2025 Season Pass can purchase General Concert Admission for $10 and Reserved Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Now through August 3, guests are able to purchase single day admission tickets for just $39 as part of the Everyone Pays Less Than Kids Price sale. These tickets are good through the end of the 2025 season.

Guests can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark all season long with a 2025 Season Pass, on sale now at WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.