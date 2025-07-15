Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school bash for necessary immunizations.

School is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to make sure your children are up-to-date on their vaccinations. The Lowndes County Health Department invites families to our back-to-school bash to get all necessary immunizations done early and avoid the last-minute rush.

The bash will be held at the health department Monday through Friday, July 28–August 1 and August 4–8 during regular health department hours. No appointment necessary.

“Our goal is to make back-to-school preparations easy and convenient for families,” said Kim Davis, RN, Lowndes County Nurse Manager. “By offering this event ahead of the school year, we help reduce wait times and ensure children are protected and ready to learn.”

Immunizations that children may need before starting school include Tdap, the human papillomavirus (HPV) series, chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, MCV4 or other vaccines based on the individual’s vaccine records.

MCV4 or meningococcal conjugate vaccine, is a two-dose series. It helps protect against four types of the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease (serogroups A, C, W and Y). While most people who get the vaccine do not have any serious side effects it is always a possibility. The most common side effects include redness or pain where the shot was given and occasionally a fever. These side effects typically go away within 1-2 days.

Students entering the 7th grade need documentation of one dose of meningococcal vaccine and one dose of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster immunization (called “Tdap”) to begin classes in the new school year.

Parents are also reminded that all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot (MCV4), unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.

Every child in a Georgia school system (kindergarten-12th grade), attending a childcare facility, or a student of any age entering a Georgia school for the first time is required by law to have a Georgia Immunization Certificate, Form 3231.

In addition to vaccinations, Ear, Eye, Dental and Nutrition screening form (Form 3300) will also be available during the back-to-school bash. Form 3300 is required for all students entering a Georgia school for the first time.

For more information on immunizations visit http://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-section.

To schedule an appointment at Lowndes County Health Department for the back-to-school bash, call 229-333-5257. The Lowndes County Health Department is located at 206 S. Patterson Street in Valdosta.