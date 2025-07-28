//Community invited to VHS Multi-Purpose Facility groundbreaking

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools invites the public to the groundbreaking of the new Valdosta High School Multi-Purpose Facility.

Valdosta City Schools invites you to join us as we break ground on an exciting new addition to our campus – the Valdosta High School Multi-Purpose Facility.

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM

Location: 4590 Inner Perimeter Road, Valdosta, GA 31601

This facility represents our continued commitment to providing state-of-the-art resources for our students, staff, and community. We would be honored to have you with us as we mark the beginning of this exciting project.

Please join us for this special moment in Wildcat history!