VALDOSTA – The community is invited to a fun-filled day for students at the Back 2 Skool VCC Family Fun Day on July 26.

The community is invited to the Back 2 Skool VCC Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 10am until 2pm at the Grounds of 4531 Saint Marks Church Road 31641. The event features a day full of free food, school supplies, kids zone, clothes, and more.