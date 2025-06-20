//VCS well represented at this year’s AVID Summer Institute

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools was well represented at the AVID Summer Institute with the first ever elementary teams in attendance.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools was well represented at this year’s AVID Summer Institute! AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, is an academic program used in VCS since 2009. It helps prepare students for college and career readiness and supports student success in all academic subjects. Last year, our AVID seniors received over $2,750,000 in scholarship offers and had a 100% acceptance rate to 75 different colleges and universities!

This year, VCS sent our first ever elementary teams to begin introducing AVID strategies to our elementary teachers! The future is bright for AVID in VCS and, more importantly, for our students!

#The3VWay