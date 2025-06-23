//VCS releases statement regarding incident at EMC Expo Center in Iowa

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases a statement regarding the National Speech and Debate Tournament incident.

Release:

Valdosta High School had 10 students and 4 chaperones in attendance at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.

On Wednesday, June 19, during programming held at the EMC Expo Center, a disturbance led to the full evacuation of the facility. Law enforcement quickly responded, and the individual responsible was taken into custody without incident.

We are grateful to report that all Valdosta High School students and chaperones are safe and accounted for. The VHS team is scheduled to return home to Valdosta tomorrow, June 21, 2025.

We appreciate the quick response of local authorities and the tournament organizers in ensuring the safety of all participants.