//VCS releases final nine weeks Honor Roll students

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools celebrates academic excellence with the final nine weeks Honor Roll recognition.

Valdosta City Schools is proud to recognize the outstanding academic achievements of students who earned Honor Roll and Honor Roll with Distinction during the final nine weeks of the 2024–2025 school year.

Valdosta City Schools remains committed to setting high academic standards and celebrating student success. Each grading term, students who meet rigorous academic benchmarks are acknowledged by their schools and the district for their hard work and dedication to learning.

Honor Roll with Distinction

Grades 1–2: Students must earn A’s in English/language arts and mathematics.

Grades 3–5: Students must earn A’s in all core academic subjects.

Grades 6–12: Students must maintain a 95 or higher GPA in core academic subjects, including academic electives.

Honor Roll

Grades 1–2: Students must earn A’s and B’s in English/language arts and mathematics.

Grades 3–5: Students must earn A’s and B’s in all core academic subjects.

Grades 6–12: Students must maintain a GPA of 85–94 in core academic subjects, including academic electives.

Valdosta City Schools congratulates all students who achieved these honors and commends them for their continued commitment to excellence.

To view each school’s honor roll list, please visit: https://bit.ly/4l4w3ff