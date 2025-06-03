//VCS recognized for innovative school safety efforts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools was recently recognized for efforts in innovative and proactive efforts in school safety.

Valdosta City Schools was recognized this week for its innovative and proactive approach to school safety, earning state-level recognition for efforts to increase daily vigilance and situational awareness among administrators, School Resource Officers (SROs), and school safety teams.

Through its membership in the GSBA Risk Management Services Workers Compensation Fund, Valdosta City Schools received no-cost access to the SchoolDog School Safety Data Platform last fall. This unique tool enables school staff to identify safety best practices and potential vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis, with the goal of preventing crises and workplace accidents before they occur.

The district launched the SchoolDog Safety Vigilance Program with select school leaders and law enforcement partners to promote proactive human vigilance, enhance situational awareness, and collect real-time data for more effective safety decision-making. While data-driven decision-making is standard practice in education, using dedicated, proactive data specifically for school safety is still an emerging strategy.

This week, SchoolDog Solutions, Inc. recognized Valdosta City Schools as one of the top districts in Georgia for its leadership and systematic efforts to collect and utilize real-time safety intelligence.

“Our commitment to school safety goes beyond compliance—it’s about building a culture of trust, transparency, and vigilance,” said Sabrina W. Smith, Director of Safety and Security for Valdosta City Schools. “We are proud to partner with our school leaders and law enforcement to identify vulnerabilities before they become crises, and to model best practices for keeping our students, staff, and community safe every day.”

In recognition of these efforts, SchoolDog Solutions, Inc. awarded Valdosta City Schools a $1,000 grant to support its continued focus on school safety and student success.