//VCS educators attend 2025 MathCON & CS CON Palooza

VALDOSTA – Educators from Valdosta City Schools recently attended the 2025 MathCON & CS CON Palooza in Duluth.

Educators from Valdosta Middle School and Newbern Middle School had the incredible opportunity to attend the 2025 MathCON & CS CON Palooza at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia!

This dynamic, three-day conference was packed with interactive math sessions designed to:

Deepen content knowledge through hands-on math explorations

Strengthen instructional practice with a STEM/STEAM focus

Explore real-world applications of mathematics in interdisciplinary contexts like science, engineering, and technology

Inspire innovation through activities like:

Solar Oven & Catapult Design Challenges

Interdisciplinary Math Labs

Mathematical Modeling with Desmos & Cardboard

STREAMWORKS Robotics & Drone Labs

And so much more!

Our VCS middle school math leaders returned energized and ready to bring these powerful strategies into the classroom. We are so proud of their commitment to student success!

Follow along: #MathCON2025 #CSCON2025 #VCSConnects #STEMinAction #MiddleSchoolMath #WildcatPride #NewbernMiddle #ValdostaMiddle #The3VWay