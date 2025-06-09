//LCS releases statement, details on arrest of a former teacher/coach

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County School District has released a statement and details concerning the arrest of a former teacher/coach.

Release:

Lowndes County School District Statement:

Lowndes County School District was notified by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest of Derrick Yarbrough on June 5, 2025. Mr. Yarbrough submitted his resignation on June 6, 2025. While personnel matters are confidential and we are limited in what we can share, we can confirm that immediate actions were taken and Mr. Yarbrough will have no access to Lowndes County Schools students, staff, or facilities as an employee of the system.

The safety of our students, staff, and their families remains our top priority.

On May 28th, 2025 an individual reported to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office they had been sexually assaulted by a former teacher/coach, Derrick Yarbrough.

The victim explained the sexual assault began the summer they were going into the 9th grade and continued through their Senior year of high school. Through the investigation of the allegation it wasdetermined Yarbrough had inappropriate contact with a minor while teaching/coaching in the Lowndes

County School System.

On 6/5/2025, Yarbrough was arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for violations of OCGA including Child Molestation, Improper Sexual Contact by a Person in Position of Trust, and Sodomy.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating this case and encourage anyone with any information or who may have also been a victim of the above allegations to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 229-671-2900.