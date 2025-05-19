//Wiregrass dedicates library in honor of Southeastern Credit Union

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Wiregrass Foundation South Trustee Chairman Stacy Bush, Wiregrass Executive Director for Community Relations and Foundation Elizabeth Vickers, SECU Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Plumly, SECU CFO Jennifer Stasio, SECU Board of Directors Vice Chairman Anthony Payton, SECU President/CEO Mike Gudely, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass Foundation South Trustee Bill Slaughter, and Wiregrass Foundation South Trustee Treasures Jay Prince.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently dedicated a library in honor of Southeastern Credit Union.



Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the dedication of the Valdosta Campus Library in honor of Southeastern Credit Union (SECU), recognizing its generous $50,000 gift and longstanding commitment to student success and workforce development.

The newly dedicated library is located in the Sidney and Sharon Morris Hall Building. The library serves as a research facility for students, faculty, staff, and community patrons.

“The steadfast commitment of local industry to ensure our students are skillfully trained and workforce-ready is exciting,” said Stacy Bush, Chairman of Wiregrass Foundation South. “Southeastern Credit Union’s ongoing support exemplifies the kind of community collaboration that drives progress and opportunity.”

To date, the Wiregrass Foundation South has awarded over $130,000 in scholarships to students on the Valdosta and Cook campuses. Students are encouraged to apply through a simplified online application process available at www.wiregrass.edu, where the Foundation helps match students with scholarships relevant to their program of study.

“We are incredibly grateful to Southeastern Credit Union for their generous $50,000 gift to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clement. “Their investment in our students and the dedication of our library in their honor reflect a shared commitment to education, access, and opportunity. This gift will have a lasting impact on the learning environment and success of our students for years to come.”

The Wiregrass Foundation South exists to support the mission of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College by funding innovative academic initiatives and ensuring access to quality education for all. With continued support from partners like SECU, Wiregrass remains committed to leading the way in workforce development through technical education, adult learning, and industry-specific training.

To learn more about how you can help the college and the students, contact Elizabeth Vickers, Executive Director for Community Relations and Fundraising, at 229-333-2124 or by email at elizabeth.vickers@wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Summer Express, classes begin on May 28. To learn more about the programs, visit Wiregrass.edu.