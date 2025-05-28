//VMS celebrates ESOL students during honors night

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that Valdosta Middle School recently celebrated the ESOL students at the ESOL Honors Night.

What an unforgettable evening at Valdosta Middle School as we celebrated our amazing ESOL students at ESOL Honors Night at Valdosta Middle School! Our ESOL program at VMS serves students from over eight different countries, and five different languages represented. They are such a special group of students and it is an honor to serve them!

We are so thankful to the Valdosta City Schools Foundation for their generous grant, which made this special night possible.

A heartfelt thank you to our incredible supporters:

Teresa Velez – for the delicious arroz con gandules and tortillas de patatas

Natalie Wyatt – for capturing the evening with beautiful photography

Erika Wyatt – for her powerful motivational speech, sharing her journey of learning English and achieving her dreams

Eliseo – for bravely sharing his testimony as a student and inspiring his peers

Empanadas and More – for the mouthwatering empanadas, maduros, and arepas

The Front Porch – for two beautiful and delicious cakes

Spirit Screen Printing – for this year’s ESOL T-shirts, designed by one of our very own students

Our students were honored with certificates, medals, and trophies for:

Leadership

Academic Excellence

Creativity

Growth

Kindness

Cultural Ambassador

High Attendance

These awards represent the character, commitment, and cultural pride we see and cultivate every day in our ESOL community.

Events like this are so important — they shine a light on the hard work, resilience, and diverse contributions of our multilingual students. This is more than a celebration — it’s the beginning of a VMS tradition.

We’re proud to stand behind our ESOL students and will continue to uplift, support, and recognize their excellence year after year. We love you, we see you and we value what you bring to our school community!