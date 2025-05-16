//Vikings advances to GHSA state baseball playoff finals

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings Baseball team advances to the GHSA state baseball playoff finals after winning against the Eagles.

Release:

With a sweep of the Etowah High Eagles our Vikings have advanced to the GHSA state baseball playoffs finals. The state championship games will be held at Coolray Field. The baseball park is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville, GA.

The championship is a best of three series and Lowndes will play a doubleheader on Tuesday May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 pm. The third, ‘if necessary’ game would be on Wednesday May 21 at 12 noon.

Lowndes will play the winner of the North Gwinnett/Walton series. Tickets are available via GoFan only. The ticket link will be live the week of the games and a ticket is good for all games each day.

Coolray Field

Monday, May 19, 2025

5:00 pm 5A Championship – Houston County vs Newnan (H) (DH)

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

12:00 pm 5A Championship – Houston County vs Newnan (TBD) (If Game)

5:00 pm 6A Championship – North Gwinnett/Walton Winner vs Lowndes (H)

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

12:00 pm 6A Championship – North Gwinnett/Walton Winner vs Lowndes (TBD) (If Game)

5:00 pm 4A Championship – Cartersville vs Blessed Trinity (H) (DH)

Thursday, May 22, 2025

6:00 pm 4A Championship – Cartersville vs Blessed Trinity (H) (If Game)