//VHS students earn Graphic Design Technical Certificate from WGTC

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates VHS students for earning a Graphic Design Technical Certificate from WGTC.

Congratulations to our Valdosta High School students who recently earned their Graphic Design Technical Certificate from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College! These exceptional students completed their dual enrollment courses while attending VHS—a true testament to their dedication, talent, and perseverance.

Please join us in recognizing the following students for this outstanding achievement:

Brandon Brown, Aaron Holmes, Amoya Brown, Adrienne Wade, Madison Willis, Younique Crawford, Devontae Bacon, and Angel Simpson (not pictured).

Pictured with them is their instructor, Mrs. Eanes, who has been instrumental in guiding and supporting them through this journey.

Mrs. Eanes shared, “I’m proud of their accomplishments and excited for their bright futures!”