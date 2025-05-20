//VCS releases statement on unlawful entry at VHS

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases a statement concerning an incident at Valdosta High School being unlawfully entered.

Release:

During the early morning hours of May 19, 2025, before students arrived on campus, an individual unlawfully entered Valdosta High School. While inside, he triggered multiple fire alarms and entered a classroom, where he was discovered by school staff. Law enforcement was contacted, and the individual was taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree burglary.

We understand the concern a situation like this can cause for our faculty, staff, students, and community. The safety of everyone on our campuses remains our top priority. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly and will continue working with our safety team and law enforcement partners to strengthen protocols and ensure a secure environment.

We appreciate your continued support and trust in Valdosta City Schools.