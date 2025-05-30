//VCS recognizes 29 retirees at a special ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently honored 29 retirees with 592 years of combined service with a special ceremony.

Valdosta City Schools proudly recognized 29 outstanding retirees during a special ceremony held on May 27, 2025. Collectively, these dedicated individuals contributed an impressive 592 years of service to the students, staff, and families of Valdosta City Schools.

Each retiree was honored with a symbolic VCS paw, representing their years of commitment and impact on our district. Many of these individuals have also served in other school systems across Georgia and beyond, further amplifying the significance of their careers in education and public service.

In recognition of their lasting legacy, retirees were also presented with a VCS Gold Card, which grants lifetime access to Valdosta City Schools athletic events, fine arts performances, and other school-sponsored activities. As an additional token of appreciation, the Board of Education approved a retirement stipend for those with extended service:

Retirees with 15 to 20 years of service received a $250 stipend

Retirees with 21 years or more received a $500 stipend

“These tokens are small compared to the lasting impact each retiree has made,” said Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart. “Their influence extends far beyond the classroom or office—shaping lives, supporting families, and strengthening our community. We are deeply grateful for their service.”

The 2025 retirees include:

Jennifer Alvarez , Central Office – 25 years

, Central Office – 25 years Patricia Baxter , Sallas Mahone Elementary – 24 years

, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 24 years Charlie Black , Transportation – 14 years

, Transportation – 14 years Sharon Breeden , Valdosta Middle – 16 years

, Valdosta Middle – 16 years Carolyn Brown , Sallas Mahone Elementary – 10 years

, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 10 years Selina Brown , Pinevale Elementary – 5 years

, Pinevale Elementary – 5 years Wesley Force , Valdosta High – 20 years

, Valdosta High – 20 years Susan Frankel , Pinevale Elementary – 8 years

, Pinevale Elementary – 8 years Brenda Gaddy , W.G. Nunn Elementary – 11 years

, W.G. Nunn Elementary – 11 years Laurie Gaskins , S.L. Mason Elementary – 32 years

, S.L. Mason Elementary – 32 years Bonnie Grant , Valdosta Middle – 23 years

, Valdosta Middle – 23 years Gail Gregory , Pinevale Elementary – 14 years

, Pinevale Elementary – 14 years Donna Hall , Valdosta High – 35 years

, Valdosta High – 35 years Valerie Hall , W.G. Nunn Elementary – 19 years

, W.G. Nunn Elementary – 19 years Earl Harris , Maintenance – 28 years

, Maintenance – 28 years Dr. Artrice Haugabrook , Sallas Mahone Elementary – 31 years

, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 31 years Diane Kielma , Valdosta High – 14 years

, Valdosta High – 14 years Lecha Kimbrough , Central Office – 16 years

, Central Office – 16 years Belton King, Jr. , Transportation – 18 years

, Transportation – 18 years Betty Linton , Special Education – 5 years

, Special Education – 5 years Sandra Marshall , Pinevale Elementary – 10 years

, Pinevale Elementary – 10 years Alice Nelson , Transportation – 38 years

, Transportation – 38 years Clara Orr , Special Education – 24 years

, Special Education – 24 years Billie Page , Sallas Mahone Elementary – 30 years

, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 30 years Dr. Janice Richardson , Central Office – 34 years

, Central Office – 34 years Curtis Sermons , Transportation – 19 years

, Transportation – 19 years Bradley Tarpley , Valdosta Early College Academy – 29 years

, Valdosta Early College Academy – 29 years Stephanie Thomas , Valdosta Early College Academy – 30 years

, Valdosta Early College Academy – 30 years Cynthia Wright, Central Office – 10 years

Valdosta City Schools extends heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to each of these Wildcats for their tireless dedication and unwavering service.

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat