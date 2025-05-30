//VCS recognizes 29 retirees at a special ceremony

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently honored 29 retirees with 592 years of combined service with a special ceremony.
Valdosta City Schools proudly recognized 29 outstanding retirees during a special ceremony held on May 27, 2025. Collectively, these dedicated individuals contributed an impressive 592 years of service to the students, staff, and families of Valdosta City Schools.
Each retiree was honored with a symbolic VCS paw, representing their years of commitment and impact on our district. Many of these individuals have also served in other school systems across Georgia and beyond, further amplifying the significance of their careers in education and public service.
In recognition of their lasting legacy, retirees were also presented with a VCS Gold Card, which grants lifetime access to Valdosta City Schools athletic events, fine arts performances, and other school-sponsored activities. As an additional token of appreciation, the Board of Education approved a retirement stipend for those with extended service:
- Retirees with 15 to 20 years of service received a $250 stipend
- Retirees with 21 years or more received a $500 stipend
“These tokens are small compared to the lasting impact each retiree has made,” said Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart. “Their influence extends far beyond the classroom or office—shaping lives, supporting families, and strengthening our community. We are deeply grateful for their service.”
The 2025 retirees include:
- Jennifer Alvarez, Central Office – 25 years
- Patricia Baxter, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 24 years
- Charlie Black, Transportation – 14 years
- Sharon Breeden, Valdosta Middle – 16 years
- Carolyn Brown, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 10 years
- Selina Brown, Pinevale Elementary – 5 years
- Wesley Force, Valdosta High – 20 years
- Susan Frankel, Pinevale Elementary – 8 years
- Brenda Gaddy, W.G. Nunn Elementary – 11 years
- Laurie Gaskins, S.L. Mason Elementary – 32 years
- Bonnie Grant, Valdosta Middle – 23 years
- Gail Gregory, Pinevale Elementary – 14 years
- Donna Hall, Valdosta High – 35 years
- Valerie Hall, W.G. Nunn Elementary – 19 years
- Earl Harris, Maintenance – 28 years
- Dr. Artrice Haugabrook, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 31 years
- Diane Kielma, Valdosta High – 14 years
- Lecha Kimbrough, Central Office – 16 years
- Belton King, Jr., Transportation – 18 years
- Betty Linton, Special Education – 5 years
- Sandra Marshall, Pinevale Elementary – 10 years
- Alice Nelson, Transportation – 38 years
- Clara Orr, Special Education – 24 years
- Billie Page, Sallas Mahone Elementary – 30 years
- Dr. Janice Richardson, Central Office – 34 years
- Curtis Sermons, Transportation – 19 years
- Bradley Tarpley, Valdosta Early College Academy – 29 years
- Stephanie Thomas, Valdosta Early College Academy – 30 years
- Cynthia Wright, Central Office – 10 years
Valdosta City Schools extends heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to each of these Wildcats for their tireless dedication and unwavering service.
Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat