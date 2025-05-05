//VCS names top 3 finalists for CATS Award

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the top three finalists for the 2024-25 CATS Award for Employee of the Year!
Release:
What a night to remember at the CATS Award Reception!
Congratulations to our Top 3 finalists: Tereatha Copeland, Yeasha Williams, and District Winner Carrie Kelley! The CATS Award—Continuous Acts of Kindness Through Teamwork and Service—celebrates those who go above and beyond with heart and dedication.
Each nominee received hundreds in local prizes—from gifts to gift cards—thanks to the incredible generosity of our community sponsors. In addition, nominees were recognized with bonuses from Valdosta City Schools in appreciation of their outstanding service. #The3VWay
A special thank you to the VHS Floral Design Classes for creating the beautiful centerpieces and arrangements, which nominees were able to take home as a memory of the evening.Surrounded by proud family, friends, and coworkers, the energy in the room was full of pride and support.
Let’s give one final round of applause to our outstanding 2024–2025 CATS Nominees: VCS District Winner:
Carrie Kelley – S.L. Mason Elementary
Stacy Allen – W.G. Nunn Elementary
Yeasha Williams – Central Office
Darius Barkley – Horizon Academy
Leslie Hough – J.L. Lomax Elementary
Ramona Barkley – J.L. Newbern Middle
Star Bradley – Pinevale Elementary
Erica Moody – Sallas Mahone Elementary
Dale Roe – Transportation
Karen Martin – Valdosta Early College Academy
Imogene Hezekiah – Valdosta High School
Tereatha Copeland – Valdosta Middle School