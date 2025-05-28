//VCS names School Crossing Guard of the Year

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently named the 2025 School Crossing Guard of the Year and recognized VCS School Crossing Guards.
Release:
Valdosta City Schools recently honored the everyday heroes who keep students safe — the incredible School Crossing Guards! They enjoyed well-deserved refreshments and recognition for their dedication and service. A special congratulations to Linda Rioux, named 2025 School Crossing Guard of the Year!
Thank you for helping our children cross safely every day!
- Patricia Coleman
- May Collins
- Debra Dixon
- Bettie Jackson
- Lavern Riley
- Linda Rioux
- Deborah Sims
- Linda White
- Tayana Williams
- Marie Wilson
*all photos can be found on Valdosta City Schools Facebook page