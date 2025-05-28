//VCS names School Crossing Guard of the Year
Local NewsMay 28, 2025

VCS names School Crossing Guard of the Year

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently named the 2025 School Crossing Guard of the Year and recognized VCS School Crossing Guards.

Valdosta City Schools recently honored the everyday heroes who keep students safe — the incredible School Crossing Guards! They enjoyed well-deserved refreshments and recognition for their dedication and service. A special congratulations to Linda Rioux, named 2025 School Crossing Guard of the Year! 

Thank you for helping our children cross safely every day!

  • Patricia Coleman
  • May Collins
  • Debra Dixon
  • Bettie Jackson
  • Lavern Riley
  • Linda Rioux
  • Deborah Sims
  • Linda White
  • Tayana Williams
  • Marie Wilson

*all photos can be found on Valdosta City Schools Facebook page

