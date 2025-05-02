//VCS names 2024-25 CATS Award nominees for Employee of the Year

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the 2024-25 CATS Award nominees from across the district for Employee of the Year.

Valdosta City Schools proudly celebrate the incredible 2024-25 CATS Award nominees for Employee of the Year!

Imogene Hezekiah Named Valdosta High School CATS Award Nominee

Representing Valdosta High School is Imogene Hezekiah!

Her recommendation says it best: “A true leader among classified staff, Mrs. Hezekiah embodies the core values of our school system—teamwork, respect, integrity, and service. Her vast institutional knowledge makes her a key resource for faculty and staff, and she is always willing to lend her expertise in navigating administrative processes.”

Tereatha Copeland Named Valdosta Middle School CATS Award Nominee

Representing Valdosta Middle School is Tereatha Copeland!

Her recommendation says it best: “She actively engages in initiatives that enhance student learning and school culture. Whether organizing events, mentoring students, or collaborating with colleagues, she consistently demonstrates a passion for education and a willingness to go above and beyond to support the school community.”

Karen Martin Named Valdosta Early College Academy CATS Award Nominee

Representing Valdosta Early College Academy is Karen Martin!

Her recommendation says it best: “Karen Martin not only provides creative, delicious, nutritious breakfast and lunches for our students, teachers, and staff, but she also knows the students’ names and warmly greets them daily.”

Dale Roe Named Transportation Department CATS Award Nominee

Representing the Transportation Department is Dale Roe!

Her recommendation says it best: “She ensures that ALL Valdosta City School students are safely transported to and from school each day, demonstrating impeccable punctuality, a deep awareness of road safety, and a caring demeanor that allows students to feel secure and valued.”

S.L. Mason Elementary School Named Carrie Kelley CATS Award Nominee

Representing S.L. Mason Elementary School is Carrie Kelley!

Her recommendation says it best: “Ms. Kelley goes above and beyond in her self-contained special education classroom. She maintains a positive attitude at work day in and day out, and not a day goes by that you don’t see her happily enjoying her time with her students.”

Erica Moody Named Sallas Mahone Elementary School CATS Award Nominee

Representing Sallas Mahone Elementary School is Erica Moody

Her recommendation says it best: “She takes pride in her work, builds positive relationships with students and staff which makes the environment more welcoming, and goes above and beyond the call of duty. She is an invaluable part of the school, creating a healthier, safer, and more pleasant space for everyone.”

Star Bradley Named Pinevale Elementary School CATS Award Nominee

Representing Pinevale Elementary School is Star Bradley

Her recommendation says it best: “She demonstrates remarkable dedication to supporting both students and faculty in various aspects of her work. As a key member of the Media Center, she is always eager to assist students with research, help them navigate library resources, and foster a love for reading.”

Ramona Barkley Named J.L. Newbern Middle School CATS Award Nominee

Representing J.L. Newbern Middle School is Ramona Barkley!

Her recommendation says it best: “Whether addressing urgent needs or ensuring compliance with health protocols, she executes her duties with professionalism. In addition to her clinical work, she advocates for health education that improves student health outcomes and fosters a culture of wellness.”

Stacy Allen Named W.G. Nunn Elementary School CATS Award Nominee

Representing W.G. Nunn Elementary School is Stacy Allen!

Her recommendation says it best: “Her caring nature and endless patience create a safe space where students feel valued and understood. Within the classroom, Mrs. Allen is constantly on the move, actively collaborating with small groups of students.”

Leslie Hough Named J.L. Lomax Elementary School CATS Award Nominee

Representing J.L. Lomax Elementary School is Leslie Hough!

Her recommendation says it best: “Nurse Hough is dedicated and passionate about her work with our students. She provides exceptional care to anyone who is not feeling well (both staff and students!) and comforts those who may need encouragement.”

Representing Horizon Academy is Darius Barkley!

His recommendation says it best: “Mr. Barkley goes above and beyond in their support of students, always offering a helping hand and a listening ear. His ability to connect with students and provide guidance creates an inclusive and encouraging learning environment where everyone feels valued and empowered.”

Yeasha Williams Named Central Office CATS Award Nominee

Representing Central Office is Yeasha Williams!

Her recommendation says it best: “Her enthusiasm, her innovativeness, and her genuine concern for district office operations is unmatched. Her flexibility in working with others earns her an enviable reputation as an excellent co-worker who truly cares about the success of her department.”

