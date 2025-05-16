//VCS honors Media Specialists for excellence

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently honored the excellent job of the VCS 2024 Media Specialists for going above and beyond.
Valdosta City Schools congratulates the excellent VCS 2025 Media Specialists for going above and beyond with encouragement and innovation.
Let’s hear it for the amazing Media Specialists of Valdosta City Schools!
This year, our media specialists went above and beyond to spark curiosity, encourage reading, and bring innovation into our libraries—and their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed!
Congratulations to our 2025 award winners:
- Program Powerhouse – Ms. Knight, Pinevale Elementary
- Library Legend – Mrs. Beaufort, Sallas Mahone Elementary
- Reading Rockstar – Ms. Fiveash, S.L. Mason Elementary
- Storytime Superstar – Ms. Unger, W.G. Nunn Elementary
- Tech Trailblazer – Mrs. Aultman, J.L. Lomax Elementary
- Middle Grade Magic – Mrs. Kamppi, J.L. Newbern Middle School
- Book Fair Boss – Ms. Morris, Valdosta Middle School
- The Extra Mile Award – Ms. Bennett, Valdosta High School
Thank you for your creativity, dedication, and the magic you bring to our schools every day!