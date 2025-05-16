//VCS honors Media Specialists for excellence

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently honored the excellent job of the VCS 2024 Media Specialists for going above and beyond.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools congratulates the excellent VCS 2025 Media Specialists for going above and beyond with encouragement and innovation.

Let’s hear it for the amazing Media Specialists of Valdosta City Schools!

This year, our media specialists went above and beyond to spark curiosity, encourage reading, and bring innovation into our libraries—and their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed!

Congratulations to our 2025 award winners:

Program Powerhouse – Ms. Knight, Pinevale Elementary

Library Legend – Mrs. Beaufort, Sallas Mahone Elementary

Reading Rockstar – Ms. Fiveash, S.L. Mason Elementary

Storytime Superstar – Ms. Unger, W.G. Nunn Elementary

Tech Trailblazer – Mrs. Aultman, J.L. Lomax Elementary

Middle Grade Magic – Mrs. Kamppi, J.L. Newbern Middle School

Book Fair Boss – Ms. Morris, Valdosta Middle School

The Extra Mile Award – Ms. Bennett, Valdosta High School

Thank you for your creativity, dedication, and the magic you bring to our schools every day!