VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools invites the community to the VCS Strings Spring Orchestra Concert at the VHS Performing Arts Center.

May 8, 2025 | 6:30 PM

VHS Performing Arts Center

Enjoy a beautiful evening of live music—free entry for all! Donations are welcome and appreciated to support our program.