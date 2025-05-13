//Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Skills Trailer visits VHS students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Skills Trailer recently visited Valdosta High School students for a two-day event.

Valdosta High School recently welcomed the Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Skills Trailer for a two-day visit, offering students a unique, hands-on introduction to high-demand skilled trades. The event was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Gideon Constructors and Ace Electric.

A special thanks goes to Niki Ogletree, CEO of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, for her instrumental role in securing the sponsorships that brought this exciting opportunity to our students.

Inside the high-tech, interactive trailer, students participated in immersive simulations across a range of skilled professions, including welding, robotics, commercial driving, electrical work, and more. These engaging experiences allowed students to explore real-world careers that do not require a traditional four-year college degree, yet offer strong job security and excellent earning potential.

“This was a fantastic experience for our students to begin thinking seriously about the many opportunities available to them in the skilled trades,” said Mr. Rewis, CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education) Director. “Our Valdosta High School students were able to ‘Join the Movement’ and connect directly with training resources and potential employers who are urgently seeking to replenish the diminishing workforce in various skilled trade positions.”

Students trained in these high-demand areas are prepared for lifelong success while also supporting a talent pipeline for the industries that are so important to the continued economic vitality of Lowndes County and our surrounding region.

A special thanks also goes to our outstanding ROTC cadets, who served as Be Pro Be Proud VIPs and assisted the crew both days. Their professionalism and leadership contributed greatly to the success of this event.

The Be Pro Be Proud initiative is a national campaign dedicated to bridging the skills gap by connecting students with essential career pathways in the skilled trades. By providing early exposure and tangible experiences, the program helps students visualize a clear, attainable path to a successful and rewarding career.

For more information about the program and the careers it highlights, visit www.beprobeproud.org.