//VMS STEM Academy students attend innovators event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School STEM Academy students recently attended the Build the Future: Innovators Event.

Release:

Valdosta Middle School had an incredible morning at the Build the Future: Innovators Event! From inspiring student projects to exciting updates on local industry advancements, the event showcased the bright future of Valdosta and Lowndes County. A special shoutout to the talented students from Valdosta Middle School STEM Academy, who shared their impressive projects and gave us a glimpse into the future they’re actively shaping. It’s clear—the future is in great hands!