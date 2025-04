Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates Valdosta High School Wildcat on a scholarship to Highland Community College.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools gives a big congrats to their very own Eli Lewis!

A true leader and captain for the Wildcats, Eli is headed to Highland Community College on a full ride scholarship!

Your legacy here won’t be forgotten — once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Proud of you, Eli!