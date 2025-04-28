//VHS teachers support student literacy with books for WOW Bus

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools highlights VHS teachers for supporting students with books for the WOW Bus.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools would like to give a big THANK YOU to Mr. and Mrs. Tucker, both amazing teachers at Valdosta High School, for picking up these books for the WOW Bus!

Your support means the world to us — our readers will love them! #LiteracyMatters

If you would like to be an active participant in helping this program thrive, please consider donating:

Online Donations: donors.adoptaclassroom.org/s/designation/a1mUi000004peynIAA/kendal-crawford

-OR- Contact Dr. Crawford: kendal.crawford@gocats.org | 229-671-6023