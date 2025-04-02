//VCS teachers collaborate on new GA ELA Standards

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces kindergarten through fifth grade teacher collaborates on the new Georgia ELA Standards.

Release:

Kindergarten through fifth grade teachers collaborated this week to continue understanding the new Georgia English Language Arts Standards. Teacher leaders were able to review the standards structure and alignment, analyze standards, and explore new GA Inspire resources in order to redeliver key highlights to their grade level teams. Valdosta City Schools is committed to building capacity and increasing collective efficacy. #the3VWay