//VCS releases VHS Volleyball open court, tryout information

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases the 2025-2026 Valdosta High School Volleyball open court and tryout information.

Release:

Calling all future Lady Wildcats!

Are you ready to compete for YOUR spot on the 2025-2026 Valdosta High School Volleyball Team? Now’s your chance!

Open Court:

Dates: April 24 & May 1

Time: 3:45 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: VHS Gym

Tryouts:

Dates: May 12–15

Time: 3:45 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: VHS Gym

Open to all upcoming freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors ready to take their game to the next level!

All athletes MUST have a current physical on file to participate.

Tag your teammates & spread the word! Let’s get ready to dominate!