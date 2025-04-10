//VCS releases VHS Volleyball open court, tryout information

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases the 2025-2026 Valdosta High School Volleyball open court and tryout information.
Release:
Calling all future Lady Wildcats!
Are you ready to compete for YOUR spot on the 2025-2026 Valdosta High School Volleyball Team? Now’s your chance!
Open Court:
- Dates: April 24 & May 1
- Time: 3:45 PM – 5:30 PM
- Location: VHS Gym
Tryouts:
- Dates: May 12–15
- Time: 3:45 PM – 6:30 PM
- Location: VHS Gym
Open to all upcoming freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors ready to take their game to the next level!
All athletes MUST have a current physical on file to participate.
Tag your teammates & spread the word! Let’s get ready to dominate!