//VCS announces March top readers at multiple schools

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools honors several students from multiple schools for accomplishing the title of top readers in March.
SME March Top Readers
Hard work, quiet moments, and lots of pages = March’s top reader rockstars at Sallas Mahone Elementary School.
- 1st Grade – Bellamy Berglund
- 2nd Grade – Emma Sullivan
- 3rd Grade – Damien Brown
- 4th Grade – Maria Francisco
- 5th Grade – Kelci Castleberry
VMS March Top Readers
Chapter closed, leaderboard owned.
Congrats to Valdosta Middle School’s top readers for the month of March!
Pictured left to right:
Jeriah Jordan – 7th Grade
Erin Corprew – 8th Grade
Michael Southard – 6th Grade
WGN March Top Readers
Proving once again: readers really do lead the way.
Congrats to W.G. Nunn Elementary School’s top readers for the month of March!
- 1st grade: Adrius Hughes (Carter)
- 2nd grade: Daelan Gervin (Waller)
- 3rd grade: Jamere Duncan (Patterson)
- 4th grade: Zavion Booker (Wright)
- 5th grade: Briyauna McGollie (Dupree)