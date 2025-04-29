//VCS announces March top readers at multiple schools

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools honors several students from multiple schools for accomplishing the title of top readers in March.

Valdosta City Schools congratulates several students as March top readers from Sallas Mahone Elementary School, Valdosta Middle School, and W.G. Nunn Elementary School.

SME March Top Readers

Hard work, quiet moments, and lots of pages = March’s top reader rockstars at Sallas Mahone Elementary School.

1st Grade – Bellamy Berglund

2nd Grade – Emma Sullivan

3rd Grade – Damien Brown

4th Grade – Maria Francisco

5th Grade – Kelci Castleberry

VMS March Top Readers

Chapter closed, leaderboard owned.

Congrats to Valdosta Middle School’s top readers for the month of March!

Pictured left to right:

Jeriah Jordan – 7th Grade

Erin Corprew – 8th Grade

Michael Southard – 6th Grade

WGN March Top Readers

Proving once again: readers really do lead the way.

Congrats to W.G. Nunn Elementary School’s top readers for the month of March!