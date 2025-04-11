//VCS announces leadership promotions, appointments

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces a series of leadership promotions and appointments taking effect in July 2025.

Valdosta City Schools is proud to announce a series of leadership promotions and appointments that will take effect in July 2025, marking a continued commitment to developing talent from within and advancing educational excellence throughout the district.

“These leaders reflect the values and vision of Valdosta City Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart. “They bring experience, heart, and a deep understanding of our community’s needs. Each of them is uniquely equipped to support our mission of ensuring every student is successful.”

Mr. Royce Thomas – Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services

Mr. Royce Thomas has been promoted to Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services. With experience as a teacher, athletic director, and principal across all K–12 levels, Thomas brings a unique perspective to supporting students at every stage of their educational journey.

“Working to make a difference, one day at a time,” said Thomas. “I’m honored to serve all students across the district by helping ensure they have the support and resources they need to succeed.”

Ms. Latashia Gosier – Principal, J.L. Newbern Middle School

A Valdosta High School alumna, Ms. Latashia Gosier will return to her roots as the new Principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. With over 18 years of experience in middle grades education, she most recently served as Assistant Principal at Valdosta Middle School.

“It is a full-circle moment to return to the halls where my own middle school journey began,” said Gosier. “I look forward to working alongside the teachers, staff, parents, and students as we strive toward academic excellence.”

Mr. Gene Fandel – Executive Director of Human Resources & Talent Development

Mr. Gene Fandel will transition from Principal of Valdosta Middle School to become the Executive Director of Human Resources & Talent Development. In this role, he will lead the district’s efforts to recruit, hire, and retain top-tier educators and staff.

“I am truly honored to step into this new role,” said Fandel. “I’m committed to building a nurturing and empowering environment by ensuring we have the very best people in every classroom and department.”

Mr. Stephen Crosby – Principal, Valdosta Middle School

Returning to where his educational career began, Mr. Stephen Crosby has been named the next Principal of Valdosta Middle School. Currently an Assistant Principal at Sallas Mahone Elementary, Crosby brings strong leadership experience and a student-centered vision to his new role.

“Valdosta Middle School has always been a special place to me,” said Crosby. “I already have a deep connection with many of the students, families, and staff, and I look forward to leading the school to new heights.”

Dr. Charity Kinneer – Director of Special Education

With over 24 years of experience in special education, Dr. Charity Kinneer has been named the new Director of Special Education. Formerly an Assistant Principal at Valdosta High School, Dr. Kinneer has also served in leadership and instructional roles across multiple Georgia school systems and currently teaches graduate-level special education at Grand Canyon University.

“After over 24 years working in special education, I can truly say it’s not just a profession—it’s my calling,” said Dr. Kinneer. “I’m incredibly honored to now serve as the Special Education Director for Valdosta City Schools.”

These appointments represent Valdosta City Schools’ strong commitment to leadership development and student success at all levels. Full bios for each appointment can be found at www.gocats.org.