//VCS announces February’s top readers from multiple schools

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently announced the top readers for February from several schools around the district.
Release:
Valdosta City Schools announces February’s top readers from J.L. Newbern Middle, S.L. Mason Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary Schools, and Pinevale Elementary School.
Newbern February Top Readers
Let’s give a round of applause to the February Scholar Readers at J.L. Newbern Middle School! Your hard work is inspiring us all!
- 8th Grade – Zacarias Richardson & Aniyah Davis
- 7th Grade – Khalil Bivins & Za’Vion Nelson
- 6th Grade – C’Zharia Neloms & Sarii Demeritte
SLM February Top Readers
Reading brings us together, and February’s winners brought their A-game!
Help us congratulate these monthly winners!
SME February Top Readers
Stories opened, imaginations soared — and these readers led the way.
Congrats to our monthly winners at Sallas Mahone Elementary School for the month of February!
Most Time Accumulated in Reading Log:
- 1st Grade – Bellamy Berglund
- 2nd Grade – Chase Smith
- 3rd Grade – Damien Brown
- 4th Grade – Aaliyah Dunkley
- 5th Grade – Carleigh Murray
PES February Top Readers
They didn’t just read—they journeyed, explored, and triumphed.
Celebrating our top readers at Pinevale Elementary School for the month of February!
- Annbria (4th grade)
- Core’yona (5th grade)
- Kyle (5th grade)
- Kendan (2nd grade)
- Caston(5th)
- Kayden (5th)
- Briana (2nd)
- Morgan, Karen, Estrella, Bella, Samaria, Za’Layia (3rd grade)