//VCS announces February’s top readers from multiple schools
Local NewsApril 25, 2025

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently announced the top readers for February from several schools around the district.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools announces February’s top readers from J.L. Newbern Middle, S.L. Mason Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary Schools, and Pinevale Elementary School.

Newbern February Top Readers

Let’s give a round of applause to the February Scholar Readers at J.L. Newbern Middle School! Your hard work is inspiring us all!

  • 8th Grade – Zacarias Richardson & Aniyah Davis
  • 7th Grade – Khalil Bivins & Za’Vion Nelson
  • 6th Grade – C’Zharia Neloms & Sarii Demeritte

SLM February Top Readers

Pictured left to right: Dr. Lauren Whittaker, Cassandra Arellano Rodriguez, Channing Rivers, Rosalind Greathouse, Alexandria Davis, & Isaiah Johnson

Reading brings us together, and February’s winners brought their A-game!

Help us congratulate these monthly winners!

SME February Top Readers

Stories opened, imaginations soared — and these readers led the way.

Congrats to our monthly winners at Sallas Mahone Elementary School for the month of February!

Most Time Accumulated in Reading Log:

  • 1st Grade – Bellamy Berglund
  • 2nd Grade – Chase Smith
  • 3rd Grade – Damien Brown
  • 4th Grade – Aaliyah Dunkley
  • 5th Grade – Carleigh Murray

PES February Top Readers

They didn’t just read—they journeyed, explored, and triumphed.

Celebrating our top readers at Pinevale Elementary School for the month of February!

  • Annbria (4th grade)
  • Core’yona (5th grade)
  • Kyle (5th grade)
  • Kendan (2nd grade)
  • Caston(5th)
  • Kayden (5th)
  • Briana (2nd)
  • Morgan, Karen, Estrella, Bella, Samaria, Za’Layia (3rd grade)
