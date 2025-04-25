//VCS announces February’s top readers from multiple schools

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently announced the top readers for February from several schools around the district.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools announces February’s top readers from J.L. Newbern Middle, S.L. Mason Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary Schools, and Pinevale Elementary School.

Newbern February Top Readers

Let’s give a round of applause to the February Scholar Readers at J.L. Newbern Middle School! Your hard work is inspiring us all!

8th Grade – Zacarias Richardson & Aniyah Davis

7th Grade – Khalil Bivins & Za’Vion Nelson

6th Grade – C’Zharia Neloms & Sarii Demeritte

SLM February Top Readers

Pictured left to right: Dr. Lauren Whittaker, Cassandra Arellano Rodriguez, Channing Rivers, Rosalind Greathouse, Alexandria Davis, & Isaiah Johnson

Reading brings us together, and February’s winners brought their A-game!

Help us congratulate these monthly winners!

SME February Top Readers

Stories opened, imaginations soared — and these readers led the way.

Congrats to our monthly winners at Sallas Mahone Elementary School for the month of February!

Most Time Accumulated in Reading Log:

1st Grade – Bellamy Berglund

2nd Grade – Chase Smith

3rd Grade – Damien Brown

4th Grade – Aaliyah Dunkley

5th Grade – Carleigh Murray

PES February Top Readers

They didn’t just read—they journeyed, explored, and triumphed.

Celebrating our top readers at Pinevale Elementary School for the month of February!