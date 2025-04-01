//Valdosta City Schools Behavior Specialist hosts de-escalation training

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta City Schools Behavior Specialists, Mrs. Ashley Berry, Mrs. Nicole Doss, and Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill de-escalation training with educators from the Dewar College of Education at Valdosta State University.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently hosted a de-escalation training event for prospective educators.

On February 27th the Valdosta City Schools Behavior Specialists, Mrs. Ashley Berry, Mrs. Nicole Doss, and Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill had the pleasure of hosting an engaging training to prospective educators from the Dewar College of Education at Valdosta State University. The Deescalation Training consisted of a presentation of Behavior Management Strategies and proactive tips for over 70 aspiring teachers in the practicum level of the prestige program. The collegiate group was moved with laughter, inquisition and even tears as the behavior trio relayed personal experiences and their expertise in the field. The Valdosta State University Alum, with a collective total of 7 degrees, thoroughly enjoyed facilitating the lecture for the teacher candidates and even prior professors with plans to return in the upcoming semesters for future cohorts.