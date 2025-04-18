//Gov. Kemp: CRH to Expand Metro Atlanta Footprint

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that CRH, the leading provider of building materials solutions, plans to create more than 300 new jobs in metro Atlanta and invest $1.7 million in a new Finance & Accounting Shared Services Center (SSC) in Fulton County. The new SSC will support CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business that is also headquartered in Atlanta.

“CRH’s latest investment in Georgia is more proof that our state’s collaborative approach to economic development works for both prospective job creators and those already operating in our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we continue to foster a business-friendly environment, these investments create high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians. We look forward to CRH’s continued success in the No. 1 state for business.”

CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business provides aggregates, asphalt, paving, ready mixed concrete, and construction services and is the leading integrated building materials solutions provider in North America.

“It is an exciting time for CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business as we support our ongoing growth by establishing a world-class Finance & Accounting Shared Services Center in metro Atlanta. The new SSC will enable further integration of our finance and accounting operations, creating additional efficiencies that will help CRH deliver better for our customers across North America,” said Rob Dinkins, Chief Financial Officer, CRH Americas Materials Solutions. “Access to leading talent, infrastructure, and support from the State and local community made it clear that this location would be a key enabler for the project’s success.”

The new Shared Services Center (SSC) will be located at 1120 Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. Hiring for roles is currently underway, including in finance and accounting, with plans for the facility to be fully staffed by 2029. To learn more about CRH, including where interested individuals can apply for jobs, visit www.crhamericas.com/careers.

“Roswell provides an ideal environment for companies like CRH to flourish, and their decision to expand their operations here is a testament to the strength of our community and our dedication to economic growth,” said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. “Our city is not only a prime destination for businesses but also a thriving home for families, thanks to our top-tier schools, safe neighborhoods, scenic parks, and strong sense of community. We are proud to welcome CRH to Roswell and look forward to all of the opportunities they will bring to our city.”

“We’re excited to welcome CRH’s expansion in Fulton County,” said Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “This multimillion-dollar investment, creating more than 300 jobs, highlights our skilled workforce and innovation-driven ecosystem, cementing Fulton County as a top destination for tech leaders.”

“CRH has chosen a great location to make a significant investment,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Many global businesses find success with shared service hubs in metro Atlanta, thanks in part to our large and growing talent pool in finance and technology. With operations in 28 countries, CRH’s presence in Metro Atlanta underscores our region’s international diversity and strong global appeal.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the City of Roswell, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“Once the new Shared Services Center is at full operations, CRH will employ more than 1,400 people in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Wilson. “Georgia’s universities and colleges, along with metro Atlanta’s appeal to young talent, gives companies a leg up in hiring for long-term jobs. Congratulations to CRH for its continued investment in Georgia, and thank you to the partners who have built a community where talent wants to live and work.”

About CRH

CRH is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect, and improve our world. Employing c.79,800 people at c.3,816 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction, and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products, and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH’s shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE. For more information visit: www.crh.com.